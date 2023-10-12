Oubre recorded 22 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Oubre's role with the Sixers remains to be seen, as he's good enough to be a starter but can also thrive on a bench role if needed. With the Sixers currently having Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker as the starting forwards, it wouldn't be surprising if Oubre begins the season as the go-to offensive threat in the second unit. To note, he's coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game with Charlotte.