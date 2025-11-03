default-cbs-image
Oubre exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Oubre grabbed his right ankle and limped to the locker room after the third quarter. If the 29-year-old swingman is unable to return, Quentin Grimes and Justin Edwards are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.

