76ers' Kelly Oubre: Exits to locker room vs. Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oubre exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Oubre grabbed his right ankle and limped to the locker room after the third quarter. If the 29-year-old swingman is unable to return, Quentin Grimes and Justin Edwards are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
More News
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Nears double-double in defeat•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Double-doubles in 40 minutes•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Scores 19 points in 125-121 victory•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Scores double digits in win•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Fills up stat sheet in loss•
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Full stat line in start•