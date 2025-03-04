Oubre (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

An illness forced Oubre to miss just his fourth game of the season in Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers, but he traveled with the team to Minnesota and appears to be trending toward playing in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Assuming he's available, Oubre should be in store for a notable uptick from his season-long 17.9 percent usage rate. The 76ers have ruled out Tyrese Maxey (back), Joel Embiid (knee), Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip) and Jared McCain (knee), while Paul George (groin), Justin Edwards (ankle) and Quentin Grimes (bicep) are all listed as questionable.