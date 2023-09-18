Oubre is expected to sign a one-year deal with the 76ers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Oubre averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game for the Hornets last year and was one of the top remaining free agents with just under a month until training camps begin. He lands in an interesting spot in Philadelphia, as Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker are locked in as starting forwards, while guys like Danuel House, Paul Reed and Furkan Korkmaz compete for backup minutes. Oubre likely would serve in a sixth-man role if everyone is available. However, if James Harden is moved, there's a clear opening for a playmaking forward like Oubre. It appears Harden will begin the campaign with the 76ers, but he could be moved mid-season, especially if he refuses to play. Oubre's fantasy value isn't as high as it was when he garnered a major role on a nightly basis for the Hornets, but he could be viable if/when more minutes open up.