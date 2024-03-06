Oubre finished Tuesday's 112-107 loss to the Nets with 30 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

Oubre came off the bench Tuesday since the coaching staff decided to play Kyle Lowry and Cameron Payne in the backcourt, and that allowed Oubre to focus on what he does best -- scoring off the bench. Oubre is averaging 14.0 points per game as a starter and 13.3 points per game off the bench, so while there aren't any real differences, he averages close to five fewer minutes when deployed in a bench role. Don't be surprised if Oubre remains in that role going forward, as he seems to be slightly more effective when playing with the second unit.