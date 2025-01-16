Oubre posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Oubre registered his fifth double-double of the campaign Wednesday, providing a full stat line for the 76ers as well. The 29-year-old swingman has hit double-digit points and recorded multiple steals in six of his last seven outings, a stretch where he's averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 1.7 assists and 0.7 threes in 37.4 minutes. Oubre should continue taking on an augmented role for however long the absence of superstar big man Joel Embiid (foot) lasts.