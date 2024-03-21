Oubre registered 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Suns.

The 76ers came up short against a Suns team led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but Oubre delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court, filling the stat sheet admirably despite his shooting woes. Oubre has been on a tear since the beginning of March, averaging 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game.