Oubre (shoulder) closed Sunday's 120-116 win over the Mavericks with 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes.

Oubre showed no lingering effects from the sore right shoulder that had kept him out of Friday's win over the Hornets, as he launched at least 15 field-goal attempts for the 11th time this season. The 28-year-old's ability to occasionally catch fire helps when the 76ers' go-to options don't have it going, but efficiency has long been an issue for Oubre. He's been especially unreliable from deep with Sunday's 1-for-7 showing dropping him to 30.3 percent for the season.