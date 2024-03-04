Oubre closed Sunday's 120-116 win over the Mavericks with 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes.

Oubre showed no lingering effects from the right shoulder soreness he was battling up until Sunday's contest, launching at least 15 shots for the 11th time this season. The 28-year-old's firepower can be important to Philadelphia's offense even when it comes inefficiently. That being said, his three-point stroke is failing him of late, with his season average dropping to a lowly 30.3 percent.