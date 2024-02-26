Oubre posted 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-98 loss to the Bucks.

Oubre returned to the bench with Nicolas Batum getting the starting nod, hauling in a team-high rebound total while ending as one of five players in double figures in scoring in a losing effort. Oubre, who finished one rebound short of a double-double, has recorded eight or more boards in five games, his first such performance while coming off the bench. He has now reached double figures in scoring in 13 of his last 15 games and in three straight contests.