Oubre posted eight points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.

The veteran swingman is competing with several players for a starting job this preseason, including rookie VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes (personal). Philadelphia's rotation also remains unsettled due to the absence of Jared McCain (thumb), and it remains to be seen how head coach Nick Nurse will handle his first unit once he and Grimes are available. For the time being, Oubre has a case as a late-round flier in deeper fantasy leagues until the team is healthy.