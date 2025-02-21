Oubre produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Celtics.

Oubre continues to pile up on steals, having now registered at least two swipes in four consecutive games. The veteran swingman continues to handle plenty of minutes in head coach Nick Nurse's tight rotation as well. Across his last 13 appearances, Oubre has played 38.7 minutes per game while averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.