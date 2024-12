Oubre (arm) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Pacers.

Despite injuring his left arm late in Sunday's win over the Bulls, Oubre is set to play against the Pacers. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Oubre is averaging 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists in 33.8 minutes across his last eight appearances.