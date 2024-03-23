Oubre accumulated 19 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers.

The 28-year-old forward continues to be productive for the Sixers as they try to cover for the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Oubre has scored at least 18 points in seven of eight games since moving back into the starting five, a stretch in which he's averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.