Oubre totaled a team-high 25 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to Memphis.

The 28-year-old forward appears to be more comfortable in a lead role on Philly's second unit than he is starting. Oubre has topped 20 points in three straight games coming off the bench, averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.7 threes in 32.0 minutes a contest. With the shorthanded Sixers scrambling to replace Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (concussion) right now, don't expect Oubre's usage to change as long as he's productive.