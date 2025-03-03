Oubre is questionable for Monday's game against Portland due to an illness.
Oubre was a late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the 76ers could exercise caution here. If he's unable to play, guys like Justin Edwards, Lonnie Walker and Jared Butler could step into larger roles for the 76ers.
