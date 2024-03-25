Oubre is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings with left shoulder soreness.
Oubre had a scary fall during Sunday's game against the Clippers which forced him off the court, but he was able to return and seemed physically fine afterwards. However, his status for Monday is in jeopardy due to soreness, and there could be more minutes available for Nicolas Batum and Buddy Hield if Oubre is unable to play.
