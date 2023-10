Oubre accounted for 21 points (9-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's 127-119 preseason win over the Nets.

Oubre can make a huge impact as a scoring weapon regardless of his role, as he averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game with Charlotte during the 2022-23 season. Given the Sixers' depth, however, he's slated to open the season as the go-to scorer of the second unit, a role in which he's also flourished in the past.