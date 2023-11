Oubre finished with three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 146-128 victory over the Wizards.

Oubre is known for being a streaky shooter, and he averaged 24.0 points in his previous two games. He has been given a sizable role with the 76ers, but it remains to be seen if the franchise will pursue another star with their newly-acquired draft picks from the James Harden trade.