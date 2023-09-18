Oubre is expected to sign a one-year deal with the 76ers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Oubre averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game for the Hornets in 2022-23 and was one of the top remaining free agents with just under a month until training camps begin. He lands in an interesting spot in Philadelphia, as Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker are locked in as starting forwards, while players like Danuel House, Paul Reed and Furkan Korkmaz compete for backup minutes. When the 76ers are at full strength, Oubre could serve as the first or second man off the bench, but he's unlikely to see anywhere close to the sort of usage he enjoyed on a non-contending Hornets squad that was missing several other key players much of last season. Oubre's fantasy outlook would take a step forward if the 76ers elect to trade James Harden, though Philadelphia could receive a player or turn in return in a deal that could absorb at least some of Harden's vacated usage.