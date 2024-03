Oubre supplied 18 points (6-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 79-73 victory over New York.

Oubre led all Philadelphia players in scoring and steals while ending as one of two players with a double-digit rebound total en route to a double-double performance. Oubre has hauled in 10 or more boards in two games this season, both of which ended in double-doubles. He has now posted at least 18 points in five straight outings.