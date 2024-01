Oubre chipped in 25 points (11-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Although Oubre registered a goose-egg beyond the arc, he heaved up a season-high 20 shot attempts and managed to shoot over 50 percent elsewhere on the floor. It was Oubre's second consecutive 25-point effort, and as long as De'Anthony Melton (back) remains sidelined, Oubre's solid production will continue.