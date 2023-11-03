Oubre ended Thursday's 114-99 victory over Toronto with 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes.

Oubre entered the starting lineup Thursday following the trade of James Harden and P.J. Tucker to the Los Angeles Clippers, finishing second on the team in scoring while leading all 76ers players in threes made while surpassing the 20-point mark. Oubre tallied his second game of 20 or more points in four appearances, posting his highest point total since notching a season-high 27 points in the season-opener Oct. 26 against Milwaukee. Oubre has also hauled in five or more rebounds in two of his four outings this year.