Oubre recorded 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-107 loss to Indiana.

While it wasn't the most efficient outing scoring-wise, Friday marked Oubre's third straight game with a double-double, and he led the 76ers with 13 rebounds. Oubre has started nine consecutive contests for Philadelphia, a span in which he's averaging a solid 12.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers per game. As long as Oubre sticks with the first unit, he should remain a strong source of steals for fantasy managers with the uptick in playing time.