Coach Nick Nurse said Oubre (ribs) participated in Philadelphia's shootaround Monday and could return to practice Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Oubre will miss a ninth straight game Monday, but it appears he could return to action soon. Following Monday's matchup, Philadelphia heads out on a two-game road trip, and Nurse said Oubre will potentially travel with the team, which would put him in line to suit up. Before the injury, Oubre was thriving during his first season with the 76ers, averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.4 minutes over his first seven appearances (four starts).