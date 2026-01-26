Oubre racked up 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Hornets.

The 17 points led the Sixers on the afternoon, and Oubre was one of just three Philly players to score in double digits, compared to eight for Charlotte. Oubre has started five straight games as Paul George (knee) has bounced in and out of the lineup, averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals during that stretch.