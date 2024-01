Oubre will start Monday's game against the Rockets.

Oubre has been cleared to return following a one-game absence, and with De'Anthony Melton (back) sidelined, he'll slide into the starting lineup. Melton is expected to miss at least a week, so Oubre should string together a few looks with the first unit this week. As a starter (14 games), Oubre has averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes per game.