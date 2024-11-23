Oubre totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 113-98 win over Brooklyn.

Oubre got the starting nod Friday in place of the injured Paul George (knee), doing it on both ends of the floor for Philadelphia while concluding as one of six 76ers in double figures in scoring and ending one rebound shy of a double-double. Oubre, who also added a pair of blocks and steals on the defensive end of the court, set a new season high in rebounds while now reaching double figures in scoring in nine outings.