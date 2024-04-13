Oubre racked up 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-113 win over the Magic.

Oubre was one rebound short of registering his fifth double-double of the season Friday. Oubre has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games and has reached double-digit scoring in seven straight games. After signing a one-year, $2.89 million contract with the 76ers in September, Oubre has played a key role for the team this season and has likely earned a larger contract for next year.