Oubre provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Celtics.

Oubre delivered another productive performance and has scored at least 17 points in four consecutive games. The 29-year-old was one of five Philadelphia players to score in double figures. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and nearly secured his third straight double-double. Through five regular-season games, Oubre is averaging 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 39.2 minutes per contest.