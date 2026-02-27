Oubre had 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 victory over the Heat.

Oubre was limited to just 12 points during Tuesday's win over the Pacers, but he was more aggressive with his shot selection Thursday evening and hit some key buckets down the stretch to help deliver the win for Philly. Oubre finished with a team-best plus-12 differential and played a pivotal role in the 76ers' first win over the Heat since 2024.