Oubre recorded 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime win over the Rockets.

This was the most points that Oubre has scored since coming back from the knee injury, and he's been heating up over the past four games, posting averages of 19.3 points, 2.5 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.5 steals per contest. Oubre will look to keep it going Saturday versus the Knicks.