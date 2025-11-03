76ers' Kelly Oubre: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oubre is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Chicago.
Oubre tweaked his ankle Sunday, but that won't keep him on the sidelines Tuesday, despite that game being the first of a back-to-back set. Oubre has been playing some of the best ball of his career in Philly this season, so make sure you've got him active for this four-game week.
