Oubre (toe) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Houston.

Oubre was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Kings due to a right toe injury, but he fully participated in Sunday's practice session and has been cleared to return to game action. De'Anthony Melton (back) has been ruled out, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Oubre handle a starting role. Over his last nine starts, Oubre has averaged 13.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.