76ers' Kelly Oubre: Notches 17 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oubre chipped in 17 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 loss to the Hawks.
Oubre saw a ton of usage for the 76ers with Joel Embiid (knee, shin) sidelined, but he couldn't find his rhythm from the field. Based on his workload and shot touches alone, he'll have obvious streaming appeal in the short term.
