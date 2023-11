The 76ers announced Tuesday that Oubre (ribs) has participated in individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Oubre continues to recover from broken ribs he suffered after being hit by a car on Nov. 11. The 27-year-old forward's return to practice is a positive sign, but the earliest Oubre can see game action is the very end of November.