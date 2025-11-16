Oubre was diagnosed with an LCL sprain in his left knee following an MRI and will be out for at least Monday's game against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oubre exited Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pistons with what the 76ers initially termed as a hyperextended knee before imaging provided more information on the extent of his injury. The 29-year-old is scheduled to meet with a specialist in the coming days, at which point a timetable for his return is likely to be established. He'll miss Monday's contest and can likely be viewed as doubtful for all three of the 76ers' remaining games during the upcoming week.