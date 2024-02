Oubre supplied 16 points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 loss to the Nets.

Oubre struggled from the field in Saturday's defeat but finished perfect from the line en route to ending as one of two 76ers starters in double figures in a losing effort. Oubre tallied a double-digit free throw total for the first time this year while notching his fourth straight contest with 15 or more points.