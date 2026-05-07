Oubre ended Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

With Joel Embiid (ankle/hip) sidelined, Oubre saw a bump in usage Wednesday and put together a solid all-around line. He has struggled in the postseason overall, however, as he's shooting 24.2 percent from beyond the arc across nine games.