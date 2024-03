Oubre ended Tuesday's 106-79 loss to the Knicks with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

The 28-year-old forward led the depleted Sixers in scoring on the night. Oubre has started the last three games and scored at least 18 points in six straight, averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch, but his usage could decline once Tyrese Maxey gets back up to speed following his concussion.