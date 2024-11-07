Oubre supplied 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Clippers.

Oubre has started in every game this season, which is encouraging considering Paul George's addition to the team. He switched from the wing to the off-guard position during Wednesday's game, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up once the team gets Joel Embiid (suspension) back. George may no longer be necessary at the four, but with Caleb Martin as the wildcard getting quality minutes, Oubre's future with the first unit appears safe.