Oubre racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over the Suns.

Oubre's role has heightened due to Paul George's (suspension) absence, but he was already a fixture in the starting lineup for several games before George's exit. Although results haven't been steady, he's averaged 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals since George's suspension, all while averaging 35.6 minutes per game.