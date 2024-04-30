Oubre (illness) is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Oubre did not attend the morning shootaround, but the 76ers are still expecting him to play Tuesday evening. Oubre was sharp in Game 4, producing 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.