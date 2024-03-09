Oubre notched 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 103-95 loss to New Orleans.

Oubre finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, trailing Tobias Harris by one point. The former didn't shoot particularly well from the field or from the free-throw line, but he still finished with his fourth straight performance of 20-plus points. The Sixers have been playing shorthanded, which has allowed Oubre to take on a bigger role offensively, as he's put up at least 17 shots in four straight contests. That volume may fall a bit once Tyrese Maxey (concussion) returns to action, which could happen as soon as the team's next game.