Oubre ended with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds over 30 minutes during Monday's 115-102 victory over Toronto.

Oubre was unable to replicate his production from the previous night, failing to have a major impact despite the win. As long as the 76ers are relatively healthy, Oubre is likely to serve as the fourth or even fifth option on the offensive end. Managers should not view him as a must-roster player.