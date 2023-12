Oubre had 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds over 19 minutes in Wednesday's 131-126 win over the Wizards.

Oubre missed his last 11 games after suffering a fractured rib in a car accident Nov. 11. He returned to action off the bench and led the reserves in scoring. Oubre was averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over 29.0 minutes per game before his injury and will work his way back into the starting lineup.