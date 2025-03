Oubre is Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com for Friday's game against the Pacers with a right knee sprain.

Oubre joins a growing injury report in Philadelphia, as Quentin Grimes (illness) is now questionable as well. If Oubre and/or Grimes are unable to give it a go Friday, guys like Jared Butler, Jeff Dowtin and Justin Edwards could be asked to step into larger roles.