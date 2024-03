Oubre (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Mavericks.

Oubre was unable to play Friday, but he remains day-to-day. If he's forced to miss another contest, Kyle Lowry could potentially see another start. Lowry had 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes during Friday's win over Charlotte.