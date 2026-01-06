Oubre (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Oubre hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a sprained LCL in his left knee, though he has been upgraded to questionable and there's a chance he will return Wednesday. If the veteran forward is cleared to play, he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction. Oubre has appeared in 12 regular-season games thus far, averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.8 minutes per tilt.