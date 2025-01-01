Oubre is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a left hand sprain.

This is a new injury for Oubre, and it's not a good sign with how late he's being added to the injury report. The timing is rough for the 76ers as well, as Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. If Oubre is unable to play, the 76ers will need to use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with so many injuries on the roster.